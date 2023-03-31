SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Up 22.0% in March

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SWK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SWK by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SWK by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SWK by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SWK Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.32. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.

