SwissBorg (CHSB) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $179.60 million and $454,359.54 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a company that aims to decentralize wealth management by creating a community-centric platform called the Wealth App. The app allows users to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets securely, and invest with 18 fiat currencies using their cutting-edge MPC keyless technology. The CHSB token is the core of their ecosystem and offers benefits such as staking, protect and burn program, voting rights, and rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. SwissBorg believes in blockchain technology and wants to empower people to control their wealth, leading to a world of decentralized nations where everyone is rewarded fairly for their contributions. The company is based in Switzerland, has an international team of over 75 people, and holds two Estonian licenses for providing Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets.”

