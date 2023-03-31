S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.12. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 411,768 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

