Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 346.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STRO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. State Street Corp raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,649 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $3,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $3,946,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 272.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 687,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 55.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

