SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 162,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,330. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $100.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 41.33 and a current ratio of 41.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 551,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 226,999 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

