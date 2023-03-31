Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 622,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.8 days.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SUUIF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.