Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,103,932 shares of company stock worth $120,581,771 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after buying an additional 155,326 shares in the last quarter.

SNCY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. 176,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

