Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBI. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 427,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 220,521 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $3,275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SSBI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

See Also

