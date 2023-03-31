Stryve Foods (SNAX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 3rd.

Stryve Foods Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

