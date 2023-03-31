Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 4.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $284.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,841. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

