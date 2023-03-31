Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STRM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,215. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.