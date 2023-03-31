Stratis Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Stratis has a total market cap of $90.32 million and approximately $425.34 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.33 or 0.06403791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00061755 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,602,745 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

