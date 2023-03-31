StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
SIF opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.45.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
