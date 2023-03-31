StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIF opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.