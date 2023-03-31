StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.3 %
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.