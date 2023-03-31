StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.3 %

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

