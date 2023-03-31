StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.