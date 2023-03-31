StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
