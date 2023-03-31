StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Articles

