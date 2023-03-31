StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of LGL opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50.
