StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

