StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of BIOC opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
