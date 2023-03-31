StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of AXDX opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,535 shares of company stock worth $142,098 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
