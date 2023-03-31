Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 54,815 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the average volume of 38,321 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. 10,465,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,646. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.