Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.
In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ORCL traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. 10,465,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,646. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
