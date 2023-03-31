Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 790,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,840,000 after buying an additional 1,690,276 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $23,939,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 469,950 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €25.55 ($27.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,120. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 1-year high of €25.87 ($27.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

