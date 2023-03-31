Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
