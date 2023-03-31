Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stericycle

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 360,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

