Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stem Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STMH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 13,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Stem Company Profile

Stem Holdings, Inc is a cannabis branded products and technology company, which engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. Its brands include TJ’s Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts, and Cannavore edible confections.

