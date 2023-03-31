Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 224.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.4 %

Stellantis Profile

Shares of STLA opened at $18.01 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.