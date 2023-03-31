Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.14) to GBX 890 ($10.94) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 900 ($11.06) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $812.86.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of SCBFF opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

