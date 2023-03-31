Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.53. 377,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

