SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.62

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.62 and traded as low as $60.41. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 4,295,853 shares.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $327.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.