SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Increased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,127 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.