SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is West Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,730 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.5% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $47,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,892. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.