SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is First Affirmative Financial Network’s 2nd Largest Position

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 8.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.