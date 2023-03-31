SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) is SimpliFi Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

SimpliFi Inc. lowered its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 10.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 37,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $73.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

