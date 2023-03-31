SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Trimmed by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.1% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $184.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

