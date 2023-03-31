SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $328.48 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.54 and a 200-day moving average of $326.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

