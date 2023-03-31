Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 269,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.74. 5,088,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

