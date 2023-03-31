SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Shares Up 2.4%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 32,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 28,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.05.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

