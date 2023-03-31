Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 13.9%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) was up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 358,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 150,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.