Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 1,083,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.2 days.

SOLTF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. Sosei Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

