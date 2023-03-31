Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 1,083,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.2 days.
Sosei Group Price Performance
SOLTF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. Sosei Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $19.64.
Sosei Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sosei Group (SOLTF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.