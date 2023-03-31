Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Thursday. 312,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,844. The company has a market cap of $36.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.47. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

