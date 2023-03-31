Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.59. Soho House & Co Inc. shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 4,494 shares.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.23.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.