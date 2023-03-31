Society Pass (SOPA) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Society Pass to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Society Pass and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00 Society Pass Competitors 766 4699 10051 252 2.62

Society Pass currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 172.28%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60% Society Pass Competitors -39.80% -9,233.61% -5.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Society Pass and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $5.64 million -$33.79 million -0.73 Society Pass Competitors $4.14 billion $61.51 million -20.21

Society Pass’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Society Pass has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass’ competitors have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Society Pass competitors beat Society Pass on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

