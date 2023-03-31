Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCGLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.