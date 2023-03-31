So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

So-Young International Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 945,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About So-Young International

SY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

