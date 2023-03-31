Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 251,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the previous session’s volume of 47,571 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.
Snap One Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.28 million, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.