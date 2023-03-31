Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 251,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the previous session’s volume of 47,571 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Snap One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.28 million, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Snap One by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 949,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,683 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap One

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.