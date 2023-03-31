Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 251,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the previous session’s volume of 47,571 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.28 million, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Snap One by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 949,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,683 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

