Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $12.00 at Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,246,874 shares of company stock worth $13,598,202.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

