Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $111.47 million and $16.06 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,304,222,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,304,335,664 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

