Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.27) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.26) to GBX 1,860 ($22.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,845 ($22.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,813.75 ($22.28).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,717.50 ($21.10) on Monday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,352.50 ($16.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,807 ($22.20). The firm has a market cap of £6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57,333.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,742.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,633.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133,333.33%.

In related news, insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,756 ($21.58) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,157.51). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

