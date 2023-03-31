Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.92) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $34.12.
Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
