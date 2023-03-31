Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 2.7% Higher

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 176,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 197,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$57.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

