Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,499,100 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 5,201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,686.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $12.81 during trading on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

