SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $344,000 Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $26.18 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

