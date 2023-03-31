SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

